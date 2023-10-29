One dead, 36 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala

One person died and 36 were injured in a Jehovah’s Witnesses Church in Kerala’s Kalamassery on Sunday morning, October 29, after multiple blasts ripped through a congregation of over 2000 people, killing one and injuring 36, officials said.

According to Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb, the preliminary investigation showed an IED device and the police are probing it.

#WATCH | Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb says "…Preliminary investigation shows it is an IED device and we are investigating it…" pic.twitter.com/CBM2C6asJq — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Speaking to the media, Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb said: “Today morning at 9:40 am approximately there was an explosion at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in which one person died and 36 persons are undergoing treatment. In the convention centre, we have witnessed a regional convention was happening. All our senior officers are on the spot. Our additional DGP is also in the way. I will also reach the spot shortly. We are conducting a thorough investigation, we will find out who is behind this and take strict action.”

#WATCH | Kerala DGP Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb says "Today morning at 9:40 am approximately there was an explosion at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in which one person died and 36 persons are undergoing treatment. In the convention centre, we have witnessed a… pic.twitter.com/GlQpC8trqQ — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

The DGP also asked the public not to spread provocative or hate messages on social media and warned of stringent action for doing so.

Disturbing visuals of the incident on TV channels showed fire rescue and police personnel in large numbers evacuating people from the site.

The visuals of the blast inside the convention centre showed multiple fires inside the hall as people were screaming in fear. Hundreds of people were seen outside the convention centre post the explosion.

NSG teams rushed to the explosion spot

An eight-member team of the National Security Guard (NSG) rushed to the convention centre after news of the blast.

The place has since been sealed off. The bomb squad and forensics team will inspect the place. On the orders of state health minister Veena George, all medical officers have been asked to report on duty. All hospitals Kalamasery Medical College, Ernakulam General Hospital and Kottayam Medical College have been put on alert for burn victims.

CM expresses shock, speaks to Shah

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he has conferred with the State DGP who along with other senior police officers have left for the blast site. “It is an unfortunate incident. One person died and two others are in serious condition. An investigation has been launched and further details will be available later,” the CM told reporters in Delhi where he has gone to attend some party programmes. “The incident is being viewed very seriously,” he added.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Vijayan and took stock of the situation. “The home minister spoke to the Kerala CM who briefed the former about the incident,” a source said.

Leaders react

Congress MP from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden, who visited the blast site, told reporters that according to one of his friends who attended the convention, there were multiple blasts.

The MP also said that the bomb squad, forensic team, Kochi City Police Commissioner and Ernakulam District Collector were present at the scene.

The blasts occurred during the convention of the Jehovah’s Witnesses — a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, who is also in Delhi, told the media that any terrible actions aimed at diverting attention from the Palestine issue would entail strict action.

“When Kerala is standing united with the people of Palestine, any terrible action to divert attention from it will entail strict action. The government and all democratic persons will together condemn it,” he said.

Asked whether he was terming the incident as a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ to divert attention from the Palestine issue, Govindan said that has to be examined.

To a query, if he was saying that the blast was not an accident, Govindan replied how can it be an accident when bomb parts have been found at the scene according to the information he received

(With inputs from PTI)