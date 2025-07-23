One dead, 9 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning during Bonalu

Hyderabad: A Bonalu festival in Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad turned tragic when one person died and nine others were hospitalised following suspected food poisoning caused by leftover meat.

The family had cooked chicken and goat boti on Saturday for the Bonalu festival, according to hospital and police sources. The following day, Sunday, the leftovers were reheated and eaten by them for lunch.

Also Read Toddler drowns in sump in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam

A TGSRTC conducted Srinivas, 46, his wife Rajitha, 38, daughters Jasvita, 15, Lahari, 17, mother Gouramma, 65, brother-in-law Santosh Kumar, 39, his wife Radhika, 34, and their children Poorvika, 12, and Kritjna, 7, consumed the food, reported Eenadu.

Shortly afterwards, family members started complaining of dizziness, diarrhoea, and vomiting due to suspected food poisoning and were rushed to a local hospital in Hyderabad’s Tarnaka.

They were initially taken to the RTC Hospital at Tarnaka. But since their condition escalated, they were transferred to a private hospital, the Himalaya Hospital at Chintalkunta.

Srinivas succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital. The remaining members of the Hyderabad family affected by food poisoning, including children, are receiving treatment now. Currently, Gouramma, Jasmita and Rajitha are critical in the ICU, while the rest are receiving treatment in the general ward.

Police have filed a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPC and forwarded food samples for forensic testing. Initial suspicion is of bacterial contamination because the meat was not stored properly.

The general public has been asked to be cautious of the food they consume and ensure that it has been preserved and cooked well before use.