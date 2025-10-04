One dead, another injured in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man died while another was injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Shamirpet on Friday, October 3.

The accident occurred when the man, identified as Donda Tanush, and his friend, a 16-year-old boy, had gone to refuel the latter’s car. They were returning to Adraspalli village when the car hit a tree by the roadside, and overturned. Tanush, who was driving, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Keesara where he was declared dead.

The minor boy, who is not being named as he is a minor, was taken to a private hospital in Alwal for treatment.

A case has been registered at Shamirpet police station.

In a similar incident, in August 2023, a student was killed and two others were injured when a speeding car they were travelling in ran amok and overturned in Hyderabad. The incident occurred at Durga Nagar Crossroads in Mailardevpally. The car overturned after hitting the road divider and rammed into another car parked by the roadside.

Chandrasekhar, a degree student, died on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries. They were shifted to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical. Police suspected that the students were driving the car under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in another road accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad on August 23. A container truck rammed into a parked truck on Outer Ring Road at Kollur in Sangareddy district.

Two persons were killed and another injured in the collision. The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital.

With inputs from IANS