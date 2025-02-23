One dead, another injured in accident in Hyderabad’s Dundigal

Case of negligent driving has been registered.

Published: 23rd February 2025 2:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man died while another was injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Dundigal on Sunday, February 23 when a car rammed into a truck.

The deceased was identified as P Naga Vamshi who suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Speaking to Siasat.com the Dundigal police said, “The accident occurred at 9 am. The truck was on its way from Gandimaisamma to Miyapur when the driver rammed into the car near Snake Park.”

The police further said that the truck also hit a motorcycle. A person identified Venkat Narendra was injured in the accident. He was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he is receiving treatment.

A case of negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

