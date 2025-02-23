15-year-old Hyderabad schoolgirl dies by suicide over health issues

She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2025 12:29 pm IST
Hyderabad schoolgirl dies by suicide.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that took place in Hyderabad, a 15-year-old schoolgirl died by suicide. She took the extreme step due to prolonged health issues.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The incident took place at Chilukanagar in Uppal on Saturday.

Hyderabad schoolgirl was deeply distressed

The deceased who is identified as K Sanjana was a Class IX student at a private school in Uppal.

MS Creative School

According to reports, she had been suffering from health problems for several days and was undergoing treatment.

However, with no significant improvement in her condition, she became deeply distressed.

Found hanging from ceiling

On Saturday, the Hyderabad schoolgirl committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Also Read
Hookah parlour raided in Hyderabad; two arrested

Her family who is devastated by the incident has not raised any suspicions regarding her death.

The Uppal police have launched an investigation into the matter. While no foul play is suspected at this stage, authorities are examining all aspects of the case to determine the exact circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd February 2025 12:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button