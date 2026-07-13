One dead, another injured in road accident in Bachupally

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Shiva Sai Pavan.

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Hyderabad: At least one person was killed and another person was injured after a bike they were travelling on skidded due to overspeeding in Bachupally on Sunday night, July 12.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Shiva Sai Pavan, a resident of Renuka Yellama Colony. He was working as an electrician at Urban Rise Apartments and was a native of Pallamalli village in Chimakurthy, Ongole district, Andhra Pradesh.

The injured pillion rider was identified as Uma Prasad, 23, an electrician residing in HMT Colony, Miyapur. He is a native of Pallypalam village in Thallarevu mandal of Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

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After being alerted, the Bachupally Police arrived at the spot and shifted the dead body for a postmortem.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Bachupally Police said, “The accident occurred at 10:15 pm when their bike skidded due to overspeeding.”

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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