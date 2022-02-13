One dead as car falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: A car rolled down into a 50-feet deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six others injured, officials said.

The accident occurred around 1 am when the occupants of the vehicle were on their way to Jammu from Surankote.

Police have recovered body of a 30-year-old Mohd Javed, a resident of Surankote, from the accident spot.

Six injured persons – Mohd Hafiz (22), Wasim Anjum (18), Mohd Taj (25), Mohd Arif (22), Zaheer Ahmad (22) and Amir (19) – were shifted to community health centre Choki-Chora and later referred to Government Medical College hospital Jammu, the officials said.

