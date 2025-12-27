One dead, five injured in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another accident at Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road on Friday, December 26, one person died, and five others, including two children, were injured after a car they were travelling in hit a median in Shamshabad.

The accident occurred near the Peddagolconda area. The deceased was identified as Kothagadi Shirisha, 31, a resident of Sangareddy. According to Shamshabad police, Shirisha and her family were travelling from Sangareddy to a meditation centre at Kodtal.

Driver loses control due to speeding

The journey began at 3:30 am. As they reached Peddagolconda at 4:45 am, the driver lost control due to speeding and hit the median. The impact of the collision was so severe that Shirisha fell on the road and died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Shirisha’s daughter, 10, suffered injuries to her leg and forehead. Other passengers Sandhya, 36, her daughter Abhigna. 9, Veeramani, 45 and Sharada, 40, were also injured. Following the accident, the driver fled the scene.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the police said, “The accident occurred near Peddagolconda, and a case has been registered under section 106 (1)( Death due to rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita has been registered. The investigation is underway.”