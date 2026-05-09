One dead, four injured in late-night fire mishap at Nagarabhavi hotel

Bengaluru: A major fire accident at a hotel in Nagarabhavi late on Friday, May 8, night claimed the life of one person and left four others seriously injured after thick smoke engulfed the building.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were trapped inside the hotel when the fire broke out. Dense smoke quickly spread through the premises, leading to breathing difficulties and panic among those inside.

Fire and emergency personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched a rescue operation.

Officials said a total of five people were trapped inside the building at the time of the fire. Firefighters managed to rescue all of them after a strenuous operation and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The rescued persons have been identified as Bhima, Shivananda, Satish and Rajkumar. However, 45-year-old Rajkumar, who had reportedly inhaled excessive smoke, succumbed during treatment at the hospital.

The remaining four victims are undergoing treatment at a local hospital and are said to be in serious condition. Authorities stated that the victims suffered severe breathing complications due to smoke inhalation.

Fire and emergency services personnel continued cooling and inspection operations at the site even after the blaze was brought under control. Police and fire department officials have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Initial findings suggest that the death occurred due to suffocation caused by heavy smoke inside the hotel premises. However, officials said a detailed inquiry is under way to ascertain whether the blaze was triggered by an electrical short circuit or any other reason.