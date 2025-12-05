One dead in bike, DCM collision in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was killed in an accident in Hyderabad’s Cherlapalli industrial area on Thursday, December 4, after his bike collided with a DCM carrying CRPF jawans.

The accident occurred when the biker tried to overtake the DCM and collided with it. The victim fell under the rare tire of the DCM and suffered grievous injuries. Petrol leak from the bike caused fire. Within moments, both the DCM and the motorcycle were engulfed in flames. Firefighters along with fire engines reached the spot and doused the flames.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Cherlapalli police said, ” The accident occurred around 6:00 PM. The CRPF jawans escaped unhurt. The biker died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital.” A case has been registered undersections 125 (A) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accident replicates the Hyderabad- Bengaluru bus accident which occurred in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

