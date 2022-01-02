One dead, six injured after groups clash at LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at LB Nagar after two groups clashed over the issue of drinking alchol. During this incident a person was killed while leaving six injured.

The incident took place when a group asked the members of other group to consume alcohol in an open place located behind KK garden of the area. Enraged over this, boozers attacked the members of other group.

In the attack, a person by name Narasimha Reddy died while the six others sustained serious injuries. The accused are at large now. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The dead body of the victim was taken to Osmania general hospital for performing autopsy. The LB Nagar police registered a case in the incident and are investigation is underway.