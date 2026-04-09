Hyderabad: At least one person died and two people were injured in blast due to high pressure at a water purifier plant in Hyderabad’s Jalavihar on Wednesday, April 8.

The blast occurred inside the drinking water facility at 4:30 PM, damaging equipment and shattering parts of the unit. A case has been registered against the plant management.

The injured were identified as Appulu Naidu, Anji, and Gangulayya, all staff members at the plant. Colleagues rushed them to hospitals. Naidu and Anji were admitted to Gandhi Hospital, while Gangulayya was taken to a private hospital in Somajiguda.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Lake police said, “Gangulayya died while undergoing treatment and Anji has been discharged. Aces of cause greivious hurt due tyo negligence has been registered against the management under section 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).”

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