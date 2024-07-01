One female contestant removed from Bigg Boss OTT 3, fans shocked

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has witnessed its second elimination of the week. After Neeraj Goyat, another contestant has walked out of the Anil Kapoor-hosted show.

Payal Malik Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 3

The WKW ended on a sad note for Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika. Payal Malik was evicted from the show on Sunday due to not receiving enough votes from the audience, according to the makers.

Payal Malik’s Reaction After Exit

After leaving the show, Payal shared her first reaction on Instagram. In a video message, she said, “Hello everyone, thank you so much for your support. As you all know, I have exited the Bigg Boss house. I thank you all for giving me so much love and support.”

Payal also added, “I know I did not get eliminated because of voting. I got evicted as the housemates nominated me. Otherwise, I was playing better. As you all know, I was appearing on camera as I am in real life.” She urged her admirers to continue supporting her always.

With Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik’s exit, the number of contestants has come down to 14. It will be interesting to see how the remaining contestants play in the upcoming episodes.

With Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik's exit, the number of contestants has come down to 14. It will be interesting to see how the remaining contestants play in the upcoming episodes.