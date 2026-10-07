One festival, many faces: How India celebrates Navratri

Navratri may be celebrated for nine nights, but there is no single way to celebrate it. Across India, the festival changes its colours, music, food and traditions while keeping devotion to the divine feminine at its heart.

From energetic Garba circles to flower-filled Bathukamma celebrations, here is how different parts of India mark this festive season.

1. Gujarat: Garba takes over the night

In Gujarat, Navratri means nine nights of Garba and Dandiya. People dress in colourful traditional outfits and gather at community grounds and venues.

Garba is performed in circles around a central lamp or decorated pot, while Dandiya Raas uses decorated sticks and adds to the energy. Music, dance and devotion continue late into the night, making it one of Gujarat’s biggest annual celebrations.

2. Telangana: Flowers take centre stage

For Hyderabad readers, one of the most distinctive celebrations is Bathukamma, a festival deeply rooted in Telangana’s culture. It is also observed by some communities in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Women and girls arrange seasonal flowers into colourful, tiered formations and gather around them to sing folk songs and dance. The festival celebrates nature, womanhood and devotion to the Goddess.

On Saddula Bathukamma, the final day, the floral arrangements are carried in processions and immersed in water, creating a colourful sight across Telangana.

3. West Bengal: Durga Puja takes over

In West Bengal, particularly Kolkata, the festive season is dominated by Durga Puja. Elaborate pandals, artistic idols and the powerful beats of dhak drums transform neighbourhoods into colourful celebration zones. Beautiful pandals and delicious food makes the celebration even more fun.

One of the most striking traditions is Dhunuchi Naach, where devotees dance while holding earthen pots filled with burning coconut husk and incense.

On Vijayadashami comes Sindoor Khela, when traditionally married women offer vermilion to Goddess Durga and apply sindoor to one another before bidding the Goddess farewell. The celebrations eventually culminate with the immersion of Durga idols.

4. Tamil Nadu: Navratri at home with Golu

In Tamil Nadu, homes become colourful displays during Golu or Bommai Golu. Families arrange dolls and figurines on decorated steps, often creating scenes from mythology and everyday life.

Women visit one another, devotional songs are sung and sundal is commonly served, turning homes into lively spaces for prayer and celebration.

5.Karnataka: A royal Dussehra

Mysuru gives the festive season a royal touch. The illuminated Mysuru Palace becomes a major attraction, while cultural programmes take place across the city.

Celebrations culminate in the famous Jamboo Savari on Vijayadashami, featuring decorated elephants, musicians and folk performers.

6. Kerala: Celebrating knowledge

In Kerala, the final days of Navratri are closely connected with education and knowledge. Books, musical instruments and tools are traditionally placed for Saraswati Puja.

On Vijayadashami, Vidyarambham introduces young children to learning. Children traditionally trace their first letters in rice or sand under the guidance of elders.

7. North India: Ramlila and Ravan Dahan

In several parts of North India, Navratri evenings come alive with Ramlila performances based on the Ramayana. The celebrations lead to Dussehra, when effigies of Ravana are burnt, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Fasting, temple visits and Kanya Pujan are also important traditions for many families.

8. Maharashtra: Worship and festive gatherings

Maharashtra begins Navratri with Ghatasthapana in many homes and temples. Daily prayers continue through the nine days, while Garba and Dandiya events bring communities together.

On Vijayadashami, some families exchange Apta leaves, traditionally associated with gold and good fortune.

One festival, countless traditions

A Garba circle in Gujarat, Bathukamma flowers in Telangana, the smoke-filled Dhunuchi dance of Bengal or a colourful Golu display in Tamil Nadu may look completely different.

Yet, they are connected by faith, community and celebration. Perhaps that is the beauty of India’s festive traditions the same season can have countless expressions and still bring people together.



