One held for circulating pamphlets with false allegations

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone team, apprehended one Sabavath Ravindara Naik aka Babu Naik, who was involved in a threatening, defamation case in Chikkadpally. The accused hails from Kadiri, Anantapur, AP.

On January 28 this year, Chikkadpally police received a complaint from one K. Narsimha of Bhaglingampally stating that on the morning of January 10, he saw an unknown person distributing pamphlets. He read the pamphlet and was shocked to see derogatory and false allegations against him and also defaming police personnel with forlorn allegations. The said person signed as S. Ravindara Naik with his phone number. In this regard, the complainant lodged a petition with Chikkadpally Police and registered a case.

On May 15, N. Nagesh, SI, Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone, along with team apprehended the accused Sabavath Ravindara Naik @ Babu Naik, who is involved in printing and distributing pamphlets having derogatory and false allegations against complainant and police personnels. He was handed over to the SHO of Chikkadpally PS for further action.