One held for rape of Anna University student inside campus in Chennai

Chennai: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the rape of a female student here inside the campus of Anna University in the early hours on Wednesday, an official said.

The accused was identified as Gnanashekaran, a roadside briyani vendor based here.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours when the victim and her male friend were returning to campus after attending prayers at a nearby church. Both were intercepted by two men on a secluded stretch.

The attackers assaulted the male student and sexually assaulted the female student. The girl was allegedly dragged to a nearby shrub where she was raped.

A complaint was subsequently filed at the Kotturpuram police station, and both students were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Senior police officers immediately rushed to the scene to oversee the matter. Sources said a hunt is on to nab the other accused.

The incident that happened in the heart of Chennai sent shockwaves across the state, and triggered protests by students and stinging criticism by opposition parties and even allies of the ruling DMK.

Tamil Nadu unit BJP president K. Annamalai, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, wrote on X: “Tamil Nadu, under the DMK government, has become a breeding ground for unlawful activities and a haven for criminals. Women don’t feel safe in the state anymore, as the police are kept busy by the ruling administration to silence the opposition.”

The Greater Chennai Police have come under severe criticism following the incident. Authorities had earlier claimed to have implemented foolproof security measures for Christmas celebrations, deploying over 8,000 officers on duty.

Police sources said inquiries have been conducted with the survivor and her friend, and an investigation was underway. This brutal incident comes amid ongoing criticism of the DMK government over the state’s law and order situation. It may be noted that a third-year college student with mental health issues was allegedly raped by a group of 10 men over a period of 10 months.

Four of the accused have been arrested so far. The case came to light after the victim’s father, a single parent working as a loader, filed a complaint with the Chintadripet All Women Police Station, which was later transferred to the Egmore Police Station.

The father discovered obscene material on his daughter’s phone and questioned her about it. Initially evasive, the girl later revealed that she had been repeatedly raped by a group of men who took her to various lodges and other isolated locations.

Based on the survivor’s statement, police have registered a case under nine sections, including those dealing with the rape of women with mental or physical disabilities and kidnapping. Preliminary investigations revealed that the survivor met three of the suspects through a mutual college friend in October last year. The men allegedly raped her at multiple locations. She also reported being assaulted by others she met via a social networking application.