One held with adulterated ginger garlic paste in Hyderabad

This was the sixth such seizure this month. The accused were handed over to Tappachabutra police station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 17th March 2026 10:25 pm IST
The image shows large quantities of adulterated ginger and garlic paste seized by the Commissioner's Task Force in Tappachabutra on Tuesday, March 17.
Adulterated ginger and garlic paste

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force apprehended a person for manufacturing, storing and selling adulterated ginger and garlic paste.

The Commissioner’s Task Force, Khairtabad Zone Team, Hyderabad, conducted a surprise inspection at the premises of Sahara India at Tappachabutra in Karwan on Tuesday, March 17, and took Mohammed Zafar Alam, the accused, under custody.

The task force personnel found 1,155 kg adulterated ginger and garlic paste, a grinding machine, a weighing machine, and five packets of pouches and stickers, all combined worth Rs 2,50,000.

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This was the sixth such seizure this month. Other raids had also resulted in the seizure of thousands of kilograms of adulterated ginger garlic paste.

During the inspection, it was found that the accused was manufacturing ginger and garlic paste in plastic containers under highly unhygienic conditions by mixing chemicals like citric acid and salt.

The prepared paste was stored in open plastic tubs, exposed to dust, flies, and other contaminants, rendering the product unsafe and unfit for human consumption. The said ginger and garlic paste was being supplied to various wholesale and retail stores, and food catering services, with the intention of gaining huge profits in an illegal manner.

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It was also noticed that the address mentioned in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license certificate and the address of the inspected premises were found to be different. The adulterated ginger and garlic paste was found to be hazardous to human life.

The accused, along with the seized material were handed over to the Tappachabutra police station for further action.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 17th March 2026 10:25 pm IST

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