One killed, another critically injured in bike collision in Hyderabad Balanagar

Hyderabad: A horrific road accident occurred within the limits of the Balanagar Police Station on Monday, April 13, where a speeding bike rammed into another, causing one person to die on the spot and severe injuries to another.

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm on the IDPL-Jagadgirigutta road. Mudgula Prashanth, 28, was riding a bike toward Jagadgirigutta with his friend, Munigala Tarak, 23, when another bike approaching from the opposite direction violently collided with them at high speed near the Nizam Hotel in BJR Nagar.

Due to the severity of the impact, Prashanth—who was seated on the back of the bike—was thrown into the air and landed on the road. He sustained a severe head injury, resulting in profuse bleeding. Tarak, who was driving the bike, also suffered serious injuries to his head and hands.

Locals immediately rushed to the scene and transported the victims to BBR Hospital. However, doctors confirmed that Prashanth had already passed away. Police officials believe that neither of the victims was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s sister, Nandini, the Balanagar police have registered a case. They are currently investigating the negligence of the driver of the oncoming vehicle, Rajesh Babu. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Balanagar CI Narasimha Raju issued a warning, asking all bikers to strictly wear a helmet. “A simple precaution can save your life. Do not put your life at risk through speeding.” he said.