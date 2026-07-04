One killed, another injured in accident in Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: A man was killed and another person was injured after his bike collided with a car in Ibrahimpatnam on Friday, July 3.

The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Shiva Kumar, who was travelling with his friend Sai, when his bike collided with the car. The accident occurred at 11:30 pm, in which Kumar sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Sai was injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

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After being alerted, the Ibrahimpatnam Police rushed to the spot, registered a case and shifted the body to the Government Hospital mortuary in Ibrahimpatnam for postmortem examination.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Ibrahimpatnam Police said, “The accident occurred on Friday night due to the collision between the two vehicles. A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106(1) of the BNS.”