One killed as tanker runs amok in Andhra

Amaravati: A home guard was killed and another person injured when a tanker ran amok in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Saturday.
The incident occurred on national highway at Bendapudi in Tondangi ‘mandal’ (block) around 3 a.m.
According to police, the tanker laden with acid ran amok at RTA checkpost. It rammed into a truck parked there and also knocked down two persons on the road.
A homeguard, identified as Govindrajulu, died while being taken to a hospital. Another injured was undergoing treatment. The tanker driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident.
Police registered a case and took up further investigation.
In another road accident that occurred in Krishna district, five persons were injured.
The accident occurred when a car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting the road divider in Ampapuram in Bapulapadu ‘mandal’ . The victims were on their way to Hyderabad after attending a wedding at Attili.