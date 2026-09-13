One killed, seven minors injured in accident in Kokapet

The deceased was identified as Madan Mohan Reddy. All of them are intermediate students at Teju College in Hitech City.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Police officer at the scene of a car accident with an overturned vehicle in black and white.

Hyderabad: A long drive after a birthday party turned horrific for eight minors as one of them was killed and the rest injured after their vehicle crashed into a median in Hyderabad’s Kokapet on Sunday, September 13.

All of them are intermediate students at Teju College in Hitech City. The deceased was identified as Madan Mohan Reddy. The accident occurred when the car hit a median near the Neopolis police station and overturned.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Narsing police said, “The accident occurred at 3.30 am on Sunday due to rash and negligent driving. The driver may have been drunk.”

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police said that seven students received minor injuries and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

The police refused to disclose the names of the injured since they are minors.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button