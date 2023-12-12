One month sentence for Andhra municipal commissioner in contempt case

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on her.

Andhra Pradesh High Court (Source: Wikipedia)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sentenced Guntur municipal commissioner Chekuri Keerthi to one month imprisonment in a contempt of court case.

She was directed to surrender before the High Court registrar on January 2.

The court found that the official did not obey its orders in a lease case relating to Yadavalli Vari Satram, a charity organisation in Kothapet area of Guntur.

The petitioner had approached the court, complaining about non-implementation of the orders passed by the court in the past.

The court treated this as a case of contempt of court and awarded the sentence to the official.

