One month sentence for Andhra municipal commissioner in contempt case

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday sentenced Guntur municipal commissioner Chekuri Keerthi to one month imprisonment in a contempt of court case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on her.

She was directed to surrender before the High Court registrar on January 2.

The court found that the official did not obey its orders in a lease case relating to Yadavalli Vari Satram, a charity organisation in Kothapet area of Guntur.

The petitioner had approached the court, complaining about non-implementation of the orders passed by the court in the past.

The court treated this as a case of contempt of court and awarded the sentence to the official.