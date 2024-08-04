One more breakup in Bollywood, TOP stars call it quits

Mumbai: Bollywood is always in the news these days for not-so-happy reasons, with divorce rumors and breakup speculations making headlines. According to recent reports, it seems that one of Bollywood’s favorite duos, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda, have ended their relationship. Rumors have been swirling for a while, with fans closely watching their social media interactions—likes, comments, and those stunning selfies.

In 2022, reports suggested that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda had started dating. Though the duo never confirmed their relationship, they were often seen together at various events. From sharing a picture on the same balcony during a holiday to being spotted together at events, birthday parties, and other occasions, many believed they were indeed a couple. However, two years after the rumors began, it is now being reported that they have broken up.

The recent reports indicate that Siddhant and Navya have mutually decided to end their relationship. The split, according to Bollywood Hungama, is amicable, and the ex-couple has chosen to remain friends. Neither Siddhant nor Navya has confirmed the breakup, and given their history of keeping their relationship private, it seems unlikely they will address it publicly.

Amidst the breakup rumors, Navya Nanda shared pictures with her pet dog on social media, captioning the photos, “Best friend.”

On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has made a mark in Bollywood. He debuted with the movie “Gully Boy” and has since acted in films like “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” “Gehraiyaan,” “Phone Bhoot,” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.” He will next be seen in the movies “Yudhra” and “Dhadak 2.” Siddhant has also worked in popular shows like “Life Sahi Hai” and “Inside Edge.”

Navya Nanda, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur and recently started her own NGO. She has been focusing on her professional ventures and making significant strides in her field.