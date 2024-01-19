One more elimination in Bigg Boss 17 house today, check name

Mumbai: As the much-anticipated finale of Bigg Boss 17 draws near, the reality show is serving up unexpected twists and turns. After 3 months of drama and entertainment, the show will finally get its winner on January 28.

This week, the tension is palpable as 4 contestants — Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain find themselves nominated for next elimination.

Eviction ki ghadi hai paas aur kaun karega iss show mein last?

Comment down your pick on who is getting evicted this week!



Watch the new episode of #BiggBoss17 on #JioCinema and @ColorsTV



Tune-in to the 24 hour LIVE channel, streaming free only on #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/KWlmUzYxiA — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 17, 2024

Ayesha Khan Evicted

In a latest update, Ayesha Khan has exited the Bigg Boss house, bidding farewell after the audience’s decision who entered the house yesterday. The shoot for her exit took place on Thursday, and viewers can catch the details of her eviction in tonight’s episode.

Double Elimination In Bigg Boss 17

Adding to the excitement, there’s news of a double eviction, with another contestant set to leave in the upcoming “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode. Vicky Jain or Isha Malviya, buzz suggests one of them will be the next to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 17 house next. The shoot is expected to happen today and the name will be out soon.

🚨 BREAKING! #AyeshaKhan has been EVICTED through Live Audiences votes during ROASTING TASK



As revealed, there will be Double Eviction. One more EVICTION on a weekend! Vicky or Isha or Ankita?#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande will surely secure her spot in the finale week. The top 6 finalists will be revealed soon.

This Weekend Ka Vaar promises to be super exciting, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama as Bigg Boss 17 inches closer to its grand finale. Who do you think will walk out next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17 finale.