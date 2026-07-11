One muffler, many questions: Modi’s 35-yr-old NZ ‘trip’ goes viral

The internet has been having a field day ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed he visited New Zealand 35 years ago, prompting comparisons with his earlier statements of living an extreme life of poverty.

Speaking at an Indian community event titled ‘Kia Ora Modi’ in Auckland on Saturday, July 11, attended by his Kiwi counterpart Christopher Luxon, Modi shared an “anecdote” of his previous visit when he was not a government representative.

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“Around 35 years ago, I arrived in New Zealand. At that time, I was not a member of any government. Here, a friend gifted me three things: a muffler, a cap and a handkerchief. Today, I bring with me the muffler,” said Modi, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

“Itne saal mein maine kaafi baar iss muffler ka upyog kiya. Aur aaj bhi bahu sambhaal kar rakha hai (Over the years, I’ve used this muffler many times. Even today, I have preserved it carefully)” he said.

VIDEO | PM Modi joins Indian community event in Auckland, New Zealand.



He says, "Although this is my first visit to New Zealand as Prime Minister, 25-30 years ago, when I was not part of any government, I had the opportunity to come to New Zealand, and at that time, someone gave… pic.twitter.com/63YDDwIPMa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2026

The video has gone massively viral on social media, with many questioning repeated “life in extreme poverty” statements, while others sarcastically praise the then Congress government, saying a person could travel to New Zealand despite living in extreme poverty.

Others supported the prime minister by saying his trip could have been funded by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Regardless of whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s muffler is 35 years old, his remarks have sparcked a wave of memes and criticism online.