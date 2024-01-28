‘One Nation One Election’ committee meets ex-judges, politicians

Ministry of Law and Justice said that Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Justice U.U. Lalit and Chairman of the Bar Council gave their considered opinion on the subject.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2024 11:07 am IST
Former President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on ‘One Nation One Election’, Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, held consultations with Justice U.U. Lalit, former Chief Justice of India; Justice Sanjib Banerjee, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court, and Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman of the Bar Council of India.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Government of India has constituted the committee ‘One Nation, One Election’ led by former president Ram Nath Kovind to examine the issue relating to holding of simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon.

The Ministry of Law and Justice said that Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Justice U.U. Lalit and Chairman of the Bar Council gave their considered opinion on the subject.

MS Education Academy

As per the Terms of Reference, the Committee is required to make recommendations for the creation of an appropriate legal and administrative framework for holding simultaneous elections on a permanent basis, identification of necessary amendments to the Constitution and related election laws, preparation of common electoral rolls, logistics such as EVMs/VVPATs, etc., official added.

Also Read
Ex-CEC Chawla bats for ‘one nation one election’, says it’s challenging

Continuing his discussions with political parties, Kovind also held interactions with Deepak ‘Pandurang’ Dhavalikar, President, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa, official added.

One Nation One Election committee said that besides the above interactions, the fourth meeting of the HLC was held on Saturday. Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, N. K. Singh, former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission, Dr. Subhash C. Kashyap, former Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Sanjay Kothari, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner and Shri Harish Salve, senior advocate attended the meeting.

A presentation was made before the committee based on the research paper ‘Macroeconomic Impact of Harmonizing Electoral Cycles, Evidences from India’ co-authored by N.K Singh and Prachi Mishra, which indicated that simultaneous elections would precipitate higher economic growth, and result in more government investment on expenditure on capital and revenue, an official said.

Earlier in the first week of this month the committee had issued a public notice for inviting suggestions from the general public. The committee said that this initiative was taken for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th January 2024 11:07 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button