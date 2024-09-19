‘One nation, one election’ proposal impractical: Kamal Nath

Chhindwara: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday termed the Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ proposal impractical, calling it another “toy” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep people and the country preoccupied with it.

“It is an impractical thing. What will happen if a no-confidence motion is tabled against any government and it needs to be dissolved? It is another toy of Modi ji to entangle the country,” the Congress leader told reporters after arriving in Chhindwara on a two-day visit.

Asked about the BJP protesting against former Congress president and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the US, Nath said there is nothing left with the BJP and Modi except criticising Gandhi and telling lies.

The veteran Congress leader and his son and ex-MP Nakul Nath arrived here to reorganise the party on their home turf after losing parliamentary elections and other polls recently.