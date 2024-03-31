One-party, one-man rule dangerous for nation: Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, March 31 came down heavily on BJP leaders and called them “thugs”.

Addressing the ‘Loktantra Bachao Maha Rally’ (Save Democracy Rally) organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Thackeray said, “The BJP labels this rally as a gathering of thugs. I ask you all, are you all thugs? The BJP harbours all the thugs within its ranks.”

He attacked the BJP over the electoral bonds issue, terming it as “Bhrasht (corrupt) Janata Party” and claimed that its real face has been exposed. He alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested to deflect attention from the electoral bonds issue.

“Kejriwal and (former Jharkhand CM) Hemant Soren have been put in jail. Others are harassed and those who join hands with the BJP are given a clean chit. This is not a good sign. Dictatorship is already here. There should be free and fair elections,” he said.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra added that the BJP during the rule of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was different. Back then it used to work based on principles. Today, the BJP is filled with only corrupt people, he said.“The country is moving towards becoming an autocracy. People must throw the BJP out of power and save our democracy,” said Uddhav Thackeray.