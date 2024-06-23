One terrorist body recovered in ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Uri

At least two terrorists were killed after a group of intruding terrorists were challenged by the security forces on the LoC in the Uri sector on Saturday.

Srinagar: The dead body of a terrorist was recovered by the security forces on Sunday during the ongoing anti-infiltration operation in J&K’s Uri sector.

“A dead body of the terrorist was recovered today while the search for the other dead terrorist is going on,” an official said.

He said that the operation is still going on in the area.

The official said that the dead bodies of the two terrorists could not be recovered on Saturday as they were lying close to the LoC.

