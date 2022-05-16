OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 12 OTA update

Shenzhen: Not long ago OnePlus had released the beta version of its OxygenOS 12 software for the original OnePlus Nord and now the company is moving on with the distribution of the stable OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

According to GSM Arena, with the European version of the firmware still being validated, this OTA update is currently available only to Indian users.

Also Read Samsung likely to raise chip prices by 20%

In any case, users outside of India probably won’t have to wait much longer for the update that weighs in at 4GB and also packs the April 2022 security patch.

As per GSM Arena, OnePlus shared the news via its community forum and also highlighted some of the known issues that a future update of the software will aim to iron out.