Online admission deadline for MANUU-UG courses extended till May 31

Hyderabad: The submission of online applications for admission into undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for all the central universities including Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) once again extended upto May 31, 2022, from May 22. The registration portal has been opened for submitting online forms.

As per a public notice issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the online application forms and fee payment can be submitted till May 31, 2022 by 9.00. The editing/correction in the old or incomplete applications can be carried out through password till May 31, 2022. Candidates can visit CUET website (click here) and make the desired changes in the tests selected at any time before the last date for submission of application forms and also pay the fee difference due to such changes. For any clarification, contact NTA at cuet_ug@nta.ac.in or call at 011-4075 9000 or 011-6922 7700.

The detailed Prospectus for UG programmes is available on the website manuu.edu.in.

MANUU is offering admissions into Undergraduate regular courses B.A., BA Hons (Journalism and Mass Communication), B.Com., B.Sc. (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), B Voc. (Medical Imaging Technology and Medical Laboratory Technology), B Tech Computer Science (Direct & Lateral entry into 2nd year of BTech CS for polytechnic diploma holders) through CUET for academic year 2022-23 to be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Admissions are also open for entrance based courses PhD Arabic, Urdu, English Hindi, Persian, translation studies, women studies, public administration, political science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, history, economics, sociology, Deccan studies, education, journalism and public relations, business management, commerce, Math, Physics, chemistry biology, botany and computer.

Similarly, entrance based courses are opened for post graduate programs like MBA, MCA, Mtech, computer science, B.Ed graduation as well as professional diploma courses in elementary education (D L ed), polytechnic diploma in Engineering, civil, computer science, electronics and communication, information technology, mechanical Electrical, electronics, automobiles and Apparel Technology Engineering.

The last date for submission of application for entrance based courses is June 01 2022 and for merit based courses August 30, 2022. Visit the university website manuu.edu.in for e-prospectus, courses, fees and other details. Email at admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in or contact admission for any queries: 6207728673, 9866802414, 63027 38370, 9849847434