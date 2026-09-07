Only 2 sound boxes allowed in Ganesh Chaturthi: Attapur Police

Hyderabad: Only two standard sound boxes are allowed and use of high-powered DJ systems, sound walls and multi-speaker setups is prohibited during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Attapur Police said.

At a coordination and awareness meeting on Monday, September 7, DJ operators were briefed about the noise pollution guidelines issued by the Telangana High Court and the state government.

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Violations will lead to the registration of criminal cases and the seizure of sound equipment, they said.

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Police appealed to organisers, DJ operators and the public to follow the guidelines and cooperate with authorities to ensure peaceful and safe festival celebrations.