Only 2 sound boxes allowed in Ganesh Chaturthi: Attapur Police

Violations will lead to the registration of criminal cases and the seizure of sound equipment.

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Police officer addressing a group of people in a meeting room during Ganesh festival.
Attapur Police SHO at a coordination and awareness meeting with DJ operators

Hyderabad: Only two standard sound boxes are allowed and use of high-powered DJ systems, sound walls and multi-speaker setups is prohibited during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Attapur Police said.

At a coordination and awareness meeting on Monday, September 7, DJ operators were briefed about the noise pollution guidelines issued by the Telangana High Court and the state government.

Violations will lead to the registration of criminal cases and the seizure of sound equipment, they said.

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Police appealed to organisers, DJ operators and the public to follow the guidelines and cooperate with authorities to ensure peaceful and safe festival celebrations.

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