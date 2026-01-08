Only actor with 3 films in Rs 1000 crore club: Not SRK or Prabhas

Hyderabad: While many Bollywood actors struggle to maintain their popularity, Sanjay Dutt remains a strong presence in Indian cinema. Despite his age, Dutt continues to impress audiences with his roles, whether as a villain or in cameo appearances. His recent films show that his star power is still alive and well.

Three Films in the Rs 1000 Crore Club

Sanjay Dutt has now been part of three films that have crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the global box office. The first was KGF: Chapter 2, where his role as Adheera was highly praised. Next, he appeared in Jawan in a small role, but the film still earned Rs. 1160 crore. Lastly, Dhurandhar, which recently crossed Rs. 1250 crore, has added another success to Sanjay Dutt’s career.

Sanjay Dutt’s career has been full of ups and downs. After a break from acting, he made a strong comeback with films like Munna Bhai MBBS and PK. He also worked in South Indian films, which helped him gain new fans. Over the years, the actor has changed his roles, playing both heroes and villains. His ability to adapt has kept him relevant in the industry.

The Impact of Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has been a big hit, making Sanjay Dutt the actor with the most films in the Rs. 1000 crore club. His role in the film, as the strong police officer SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan, was well-received. The film has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films, further cementing Dutt’s position as a top actor.

What’s Next for Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt’s career is far from over. With upcoming films like Dhurandhar 2 and The Raja Saheb, Dutt is sure to continue entertaining audiences with his diverse roles. His ability to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-changing film industry makes him a true star.