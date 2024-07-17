Only half of applications received under PM CARES for Children scheme approved

New Delhi: Only half of the applications received under the PM CARES for Children scheme for COVID orphans were approved in the three years of its launch, according to data.

In the three years since the launch of the scheme, about 49 per cent applications were approved, while others were rejected, according to official data.

Launched at the peak of COVID-19 cases in India, the PM CARES for Children Scheme is aimed at supporting children who lost their parents, a legal guardian, adoptive parents, or a surviving parent to the pandemic between March 11, 2020 to May 5, 2023.

According to official data, a total of 9,331 applications from 613 districts across 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) were received under the scheme.

However, only 4,532 applications from 558 districts in 32 states and UTs were approved, while 4,781 applications were rejected, according to the data.

Among the states, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of applications, with 1,553, 1,511, and 1,007 applications, respectively.

Approval rates in these states stand at 855 applications from Maharashtra, 210 from Rajasthan and 467 from Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme’s objective is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of these children in a sustained manner, providing health insurance, educational empowerment and financial support until they reach 23 years of age.