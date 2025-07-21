Mumbai: In today’s world, the ultimate target for any actor or filmmaker is for their film to enter the prestigious Rs 500 crore club. Gone are the days when Rs 100 crore was considered a benchmark. Now, even Rs 250 to Rs 500 crore is seen as the bare minimum for a film to be declared a hit or a blockbuster.

We are officially into the second half of 2025, and despite the release of several big-ticket films across Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Mollywood, only one film has managed to breach the Rs 500 crore milestone.

Yes, just one.

Chhaava Rules the Box Office

The highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far is Chhaava, a Bollywood historical drama that has left audiences across the globe impressed.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. The film is a powerful retelling of the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Released in theatres on February 14, 2025, Chhaava struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, and its strong word-of-mouth helped it sustain a remarkable run at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned a massive Rs 807.6 crore worldwide, with over Rs 600 crore coming from the Indian market alone.

At a time when several big-budget projects starring the likes of Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut, and Shahid Kapoor failed to bring audiences to theatres, Chhaava emerged as a surprise winner and a rare box office phenomenon in an otherwise dry first half of 2025.