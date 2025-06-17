‘Only Sanatana Dharma is true religion’: Bengaluru priest booked

The Bengaluru police booked Hindutva supporter and priest of Samartha Sridharashrama Trust, Atmananda Saraswati Swamiji, for delivering a hate speech against Muslims and Christians.

A video of the address went viral on social media on June 15, drawing widespread condemnation from viewers.

Police booked a case suo moto on January 16 under sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 351(2)

“Only Sanatana Dharma is the true religion in this country. All others are just groups,” later adding that “Muslims and Christians must be eliminated using modern weapons,” the Swami is heard speaking in the viral clip.

Calling on Hindus to communal violence, he said “There is no wrong in killing thousands if they go against Sanatana Dharma. Our earlier leaders made a mistake by sparing them out of mercy. Now this must stop.”

Referencing Hindu mythology and folktales, he said, “Hindus must rise like Shivaji and cleanse the nation of such elements.”

The address was allegedly made at his residence at Siriram Paradise Apartment in Bengaluru during a religious gathering.

Police officials told reporters that the FIR took time to be filed owing to attempts to ascertain its authenticity.

Police booked a case suo moto on January 16 under sections 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),

Head constable Vinay Kumar AB submitted the formal report stating that Swami’s words had “the potential to incite violence, disturb public peace, and promote enmity between religious communities.”

The FIR was filed after massive public outcry in response to the video’s hateful content.

Social media users, meanwhile, have used the opportunity to emphasise the need for hard measures against those using religious events as a garb to harbour hate and breed communal conflict.