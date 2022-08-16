Only through education our rights could be safeguarded: Secretary of Faiz-e-Aam

Hyderabad: Faiz-e-Aam Trust Hyderabad on Monday organized a special program to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Iftekhar Hussain said that all sections of society such as Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian played an important role in the independence of the country by offering sacrifices of their precious lives. It is mainly due to their sacrifices that India is not only an independent country but it’s the biggest democracy in the world.

“The country has witnessed rapid progress in the fields of agriculture, industry, dairy farming and information technology,” Iftekhar Hussain said and added: “It is the duty of every child to get education as only through education we can protect our rights and independence of our country.”

The president of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Rizwan Haider said that there are a number of religious, linguistic and cultural groups living in India among its 130 crores population. “India’s strength lies in its diversity.”

Ms. Yasmeen Ahmed, advisor of Faiz-e-Aam Trust attended the program as chief guest. She expressed her happiness that Faiz-e-Aam Trust is helping the children in getting education which has brought positive changes in the lives of many boy and girl students, physically challenged persons, widows and poor people.

Yasmeen Ahmed has advised women to pay special attention to their children’s education. “The lap of a mother is the first school of a child,” she said.