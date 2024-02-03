‘Only TTD’s spiritual programmes’ can catapult India as ‘Vishwa Guru’: Pontiffs

Tirupati: Transforming India into a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world leader) will only be possible through the wide-ranging ‘Dharmic’ or spiritual programmes of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, claimed pontiffs on Saturday.

The pontiffs and seers made this observation on the inaugural day of the three-day Sanatana Dharmika Sadas, a spiritual conference, being hosted by the TTD in Tirumala under the aegis of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad.

“During the first session held at Astana Mandapam, the pontiffs advocated that TTD alone shall make Bharat as ‘Vishwa Guru’ through its wide range of Dharmic programmes,” said a press release from the temple body.

Virajananda Swamy from Brahmamgari Mutt in Kadapa noted that dharma prachara (spiritual propagation) should be taken to the grassroots level, incorporating Bhagvad Gita and Sanskrit lessons for children through bhajan mandalis and kalyana mandapas.

Likewise, Sitapragnananda Sarawati Swamy from Uttara Kasi said that every citizen should respect Hindu culture and tradition and called on the temple body to organise Dharmika Sada-like summits every year.

Paripurnananda Swamy from Vyasashramam in Yerpedu observed that dharma should be propagated to every nook and corner and highlighted that dharma is the reason behind India’s standing as an example to the world.

Further, Satyananda Bharati from Chidananda Asharam in Gannavaram called on TTD to continue pious activities in a big way with conferences not being limited to just one day activities.

Srihari Teerthananda Swamy from Satyananda Ashram in Nellore, Mathrusri Ramyananda Bharati from Sri Shakti Peetham in Rayalacheruvu and other pontiffs gave their suggestions to TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy thanked the pontiffs for their suggestions at the end of the first day, which also witnessed a 40-minute documentary on various spiritual activities of the temple body.

The conference began with the participation of 25 peethadipathis (pontiffs), who were received by TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy.

The pontiffs hailing from various mutts (religious organisations) across the country provided their valuable suggestions to TTD for taking forward the Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a more effective way through a series of Dharmic programmes.

Replicas of Srivari Vajra Kireetam (deity’s diamond crown), Om Karam in electrical decor, floral structures of Tirunamam – Shanku – Chakra, dioramas of Dasavatara, horses, elephants, cow and calf, replica of ananda nilaya and other embellishments have glorified the ambience of the Sadas (summit).

The summit began with the lighting of a lamp by Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, along with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala and others, followed by Veda Swasti.