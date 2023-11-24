Only unemployment & suicides after 10 yrs of BRS rule: Jairam Ramesh

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that the highest unemployment rate in the country is in Telangana.

Jairam Ramesh, who spoke to reporters at Khammam, said one of the major reasons for creating Telangana is to ensure employment to the youth.

“But, what do we see after 10 years (after formation of Telangana). The highest unemployment rate in the country is in Telangana. Youth unemployment. All India 10 per cent. Telangana 15 per cent,” he said.

Suicides of youth are also high in Telangana, he claimed.

He slammed the BRS government over the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the state public service commission.

“After 10 years, youth of Telangana, only unemployment and suicides. No employment,” he said.

Another major reason for formation of Telangana was that all investment and government institutions in different sectors were located in Hyderabad, he said.

It was thought that towns and districts like Khammam, Karimnagar would witness development and investment with the formation of Telangana, he added.

However, the situation is what it was 10 years ago, he claimed.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and minister KT Rama Rao says that he would make ‘brand Hyderabad’, Ramesh said.

The Congress which led the previous UPA government formed Telangana to build ‘brand Telangana’ along with ‘brand Hyderabad’, he said.

The Congress established Telangana state so that all districts would achieve development not only Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts, he said.

Regrettably, “after 10 years, only Hyderabad has benefited from the formation of Telangana,” he said.

He also said top Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh “were the two people responsible for the creation of Telangana.”

He also attacked the alleged family rule of CM KCR in the state.