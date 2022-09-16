Oops, Hansal! That’s not Roger Federer, that’s Arbaaz!

On September 15, Federer had announced his retirement on social media.

Published: 16th September 2022
Former professional tennis player Roger Federer (L), Actor Arbaaz Khan (R)

Mumbai: Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday morning made a boo-boo by putting actor Arbaaz Khan’s picture on a post he shared about Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Hansal took to Twitter, where he wrote: “Going to miss you champion #RogerFederer.”

Instead of using a photograph of the 41-year-old player, who has not played since Wimbledon 2021, after which he had a third knee operation, Hansal put up a picture of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz.

“Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or on the tour,” the tennis great said in a statement on Twitter.

“I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacity and limit. I am 41 years old and have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me generously more than I ever would have dreamt and I must recognise when I have to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis, of course, but not in Grand Slams and in tour. It’s a bitter-sweet decision,” he added.

