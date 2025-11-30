Op Sagar Bandh: IAF deploys C-130, IL-76 aircraft to extend aid to Sri Lanka

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th November 2025 3:06 pm IST
Operation Sagar Bandhu in Sri Lanka
In this image posted on Nov. 29, 2025, NDRF personnel along with a consignment of Indian humanitarian aid, arrive in cyclone-hit Sri Lanka as part of 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The IAF has deployed two transport aircraft — C-130 and IL-76 — carrying paramilitary personnel and relief material as part of India’s humanitarian assistance extended to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

New Delhi launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to assist Sri Lanka in its hour of crisis in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

“Operation Sagar Bandhu | Humanitarian Assistance. In the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah across Sri Lanka, India swiftly launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster relief efforts,” the Indian Air Force said in a post on X on Saturday.

“The Indian Air Force promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindan Air Base on the night of 28/29 Nov 2025, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 Tonnes of equipment to Colombo,” it said.

Cyclone Ditwah
Chennai: Fishing boats anchored at Marina Beach as rough weather conditions persist after Cyclone Ditwah, in Chennai, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Cyclone Ditwah
Chennai: People walk along Marina Beach amid strong winds and reduced visibility as Cyclone Ditwah impacts the coastal areas, in Chennai, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Essential rations and critical supplies have been delivered to support affected communities, officials said.

“Reaffirming the spirit of Neighbourhood first, India stands firmly with Sri Lanka in this hour of need,” the IAF said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a post on X on Saturday also shared an update on Operation Sagar Bandhu.

“Another @IAF_MCC IL-76 aircraft lands in Colombo with: 9 Tons Relief Material 2 Urban Search and Rescue Teams comprising 80 National Disaster Response Force Personnel,” he said.

“A total of around 27 tons of relief material delivered by air and sea. More is on the way! India Sri Lanka. OperationSagarBandhu continues…,” the EAM added.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the first tranche of relief materials were handed after the consignments were transported by Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and frontline ship INS Udaigiri.

More than 50 people have been killed in Sri Lanka due to floods and landslides.

More than 43,900 people from 12,313 families have been hit by the extreme weather conditions, according to Sri Lankan authorities.

