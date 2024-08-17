Open to exploring more ways to increase India’s collaboration with IMF: FM

FM Nirmala and IMF Gita Gopinath Dy DM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Gita Gopinath, during a meeting, in New Delhi- PTI

New Delhi: India is open to exploring more ways to increase its collaboration with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during a meeting with IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath on Saturday.

During the meeting, Gopinath congratulated the Finance Minister on policy continuity in the fiscal consolidation path being followed by the Government of India.

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman stated that India deeply values its relationship and continuous engagement with IMF; and looking ahead, the Government of India is open to exploring more ways to increase India’s collaboration with the IMF,” the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Besides acknowledging the vibrancy of the Indian economy, Gopinath appreciated the strength of India’s relationship with IMF – valuable to both India, IMF, and to the world at large.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th August 2024 3:21 pm IST

