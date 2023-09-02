‘Open to working with private sector’, says Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (File Photo)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday that the Congress government is open to working with the private sector.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Manipal Ambulance Response Service – Neonatal-care on Wheels’ (MARS-NOW) in Bengaluru, Rao said, “Ultimately, we have to serve the people. Our main aim is to see that people are healthy. That is one big focus for us.

“The second focus is of course to get the best treatment at the lowest possible rate and also to work with private entities to see how they can contribute in terms of delivering our services more effectively.

“So, we are looking forward to working with people like Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, and others.”

ICU-on-wheels for infants is a wonderful idea, he stated.

The initiative aims to provide continuous medical support to infants who require emergency NICU care while on their way to the hospital. This transportation service will be available not only to patients visiting Manipal Hospitals, but also to those in need residing in Bengaluru and the peripheral regions of Karnataka.

H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals, said, “We understand that newborns deserve the best care, especially during critical times. Our Neonatal Transport Service is a seamless continuum of our neonatal care that not only showcases our capabilities as neonatal experts, but also underscores our commitment to compassionate care.”

