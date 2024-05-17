OpenAI partners Reddit to train its AI on users’ posts

New Delhi: ChatGPT maker OpenAI has inked a deal with Reddit to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models on users’ posts on the popular community discussion platform.

As part of the partnership, OpenAI will bring Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products.

In order to do so, OpenAI will access Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit.

“This will enable OpenAI’s AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics,” Reddit said in a statement.

The deal will also enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to “redditors and mods”.

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, said that they are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance “ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features.”

The partnership is consistent with other content arrangements, and does not change Reddit’s Data API Terms or Developer Terms.

“Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up to date human conversations about anything and everything,” said Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO.

“Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit,” he added.