Operation Ajay: Indians evacuees from Israel arrive in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 9:05 pm IST
New Delhi: Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay arrive at Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: An Indian national, evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay, explains about the working of ‘Red Alert by Cumta’, a rocket alert app, at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI10_13_2023_000048B)
New Delhi: Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay upon their arrival at Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay arrive at Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay arrive at Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay, at airport in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Tel Aviv: Indian nationals wait to board Air India flight to return India, at Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. The Air India flight is bringing back stranded Indian nationals from Israel under operation Ajay. (PTI Photo)

