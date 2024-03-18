Operation ‘Bike Stunt’ in Kerala: 32 vehicles seized, Rs 4.70L levied as fine

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police and the Motor Vehicles department have seized 32 motorcycles and registered cases against four individuals involved in reckless biking during a concerted statewide effort to curb bike stunts that endanger public safety.

In a joint operation called “Bike Stunt”, the authorities suspended 26 licences and also levied Rs 4,70,750 (Rs 4.70 lakh) as penalty, the police said.

The action was initiated after the Traffic Road Safety Cell, under the Traffic IG, examined various social media accounts and found motorcycle stunt videos, they said.

Most of the vehicles were modified, they added.