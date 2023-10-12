Operation Hast: ’42 leaders waiting to join Congress’, says DKS

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka has expedited the Operation Hast with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar saying on Thursday he has a list of 42 leaders waiting to join his party in the state.

Addressing the media with Ramappa Lamani, a prominent BJP leader from north Karnataka who joined the Congress party in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated that former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi have brought a long list of leaders from southern and northern Karnataka regions who want to join the Congress.

“I have the list but would not divulge the names,” he stated.

“A team of BJP leaders is meeting the Congress legislators. I am updated about the development. However, I won’t divulge any details in this regard to the media,” Shivakumar maintained.

The process of joining leaders from other parties after convincing the local leaders is on. The leaders opposing the alliance of opposite parties are joining the party. It is strengthening the party at the state and national levels, he stated.

“Few have been stating that Karnataka will face another election in 2024. I don’t want to give an explanation. More than 100 candidates who contested from AAP had met and assured that they join hands as they are partners in the INDIA alliance. The leaders from Bidar in the north tip of the state to Chamarajanagar in the south are eager to join the Congress party,” he maintained.

Ramappa Lamani who joined the Congress officially, said that he was joining the grand old party without conditions.

“I have quit BJP because of the pain caused to me in the party. I will work towards ensuring the victory of candidates of the Congress. Shettar and Shivakumar have been pulling many leaders to the Congress and it will rule the state for the next 10 years,” he stated.

Many BJP leaders have won in less than 1,500 votes in the last assembly elections. If not for this, the BJP would have got only 40 seats.

The BJP will get decimated in the coming days, Ramappa Lamani said, adding that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had implemented guarantee schemes.

The people have also reposed faith and trust on the government. In the coming days, the party workers from the BJP have also assured to join the Congress, he stated.