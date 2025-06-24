Operation Sindhu: Students from AP safely return from Iran

Hyderabad: As part of ‘Operation Sindhu’, a coordinated evacuation mission by the Indian government, 10 students from Andhra Pradesh who were stranded in Iran have safely arrived in New Delhi.

This operation comes in the wake of escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, which have put the safety of Indian nationals in the region at risk.

Special arrangements in Delhi

In anticipation of the arrival of evacuees from both Iran and Israel, special arrangements have been made in Delhi. Dedicated facilities have been set up at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bhavans to accommodate and support the returning students and other nationals.

To ensure a smooth transition back to their home states, the respective state governments have deployed two teams of Resident Commissioners to oversee the process and assist the students in reaching their destinations.

Government’s response

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken measures, including arranging special flights to bring back Indian citizens from conflict zones.

So far, approximately 1,750 Indians have been repatriated under Operation Sindhu, with the number steadily rising as more flights arrive from Iran and Israel.

The operation has involved close coordination with the governments of Iran and Israel, especially for students who were first moved to safer locations before being flown home.