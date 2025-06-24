Operation to assist New Zealanders in Middle East

Auckland: The Government continues to call for diplomacy and dialogue in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“We acknowledge developments in the last 24 hours, including President Trump’s announcement of US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran,” Peters says.

“Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying, and it is critical further escalation is avoided. New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks. Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action.”

Meanwhile, the Government is pursuing all options for assisting New Zealanders stranded in Iran and Israel, Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins say.

“We remain seriously concerned about the risks New Zealanders face in Iran and Israel given continued military strikes between the two countries,” Peters says.

“Airspace has been closed since the beginning of the current conflict, and it is highly uncertain when it will reopen. That is why we continue to recommend that New Zealanders do everything they can to leave now if they can find a safe route.

“We know it will not be safe for everyone to leave Iran or Israel, and many people may not have access to transport or fuel supplies. If you are in this situation you should shelter in place, follow appropriate advice from local authorities and stay in touch with family and friends where possible.”

As part of government efforts to pursue all options for assisting New Zealanders in harm’s way, government personnel and a C-130J Hercules aircraft are being deployed to the Middle East and will stand ready to assist if needed. The Government is also in discussion with commercial airlines to assess how they may be able to assist.

“This deployment is part of our contingency plans in preparation for supporting New Zealanders seeking to leave Iran and Israel,” Collins says.

“The New Zealand Defence Force is playing an important role in this operation, stepping up to help New Zealanders in distress overseas.”

“Airspace in Israel and Iran remains heavily restricted, which means getting people out by aircraft is not yet possible. But by positioning an aircraft and Defence and Foreign Affairs personnel in the region, we may be able to do more when airspace reopens.”

The situation in the Middle East is fast-moving and it will take several days for the C-130J Hercules, scheduled to leave Auckland tomorrow, to reach the region.

All New Zealanders in the Middle East – not just in Iran and Israel – are urged to register on SafeTravel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is running 24/7 consular operations, including via teams in the region.

New Zealanders in Iran and Israel needing urgent consular assistance should call the Ministry’s Emergency Consular Call Centre on +64 99 20 20 20.