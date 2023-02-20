Opinion: How Shinde group gets name, symbol of Shiv Sena

By Syed Ishaq, Al-Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

I was not surprised to hear that the Shinde group gets the name and symbol of Shiv Sena. However, the compulsion, helplessness of the Election Commission, and the pressure of the government were realized. Ever since this government came to power, the constitution has been constantly being threatened, and independent bodies such as the President, ED, Income Tax department, CBI, which is not needed because no one would have been punished for their actions. The Election Commission which has left with no merits has been playing the role of the government’s puppet.

When it has been proved that EVM can be rigged with no trouble and in the developed countries where people calculate each second, they vote with ballot paper and use their right to vote by standing in long queues and on the other hand the Indians who waste a lot of time, however, the voting is being done through EVM, which is directly benefiting the BJP and these people are coming back to power despite poor governance and leading the country towards destruction, where 40 crore people are forced to have meal ones a day. The 55-year-old unemployment record was broken.

The BJP lacked candidates in 2019 elections, so a convict, who was serving a sentence for her serious crime in jail, was first released on parole, then given ticket to fight election against the former chief minister and was manage to win the election with the help of EVM.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ruled that the results of 357 seats are suspicious where more votes were polled than the voters. However, instead of disregarding the results, the judiciary remained silent.

Shiv Sena was founded in 1966 in order to weaken the labour union, the then Prime Minister known as Iron Lady enters in coalition with Bal Thackeray who was a cartoonist and the formation of this coalition weakened the labour union, however, due to Bal Thackeray’s hard work and efforts, the party got control over Bombay Municipality with public mandate. The budget of Bombay Municipality is equal to the budget of a small state and this municipality includes Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) as well.

Shiv Sena started participating in the state assembly elections after gaining complete control over the municipality and as a party with a sectarian mentality, it allied with the BJP and in the 2014 assembly elections, with the support of the minority political party, the coalition manages to cut the votes of secular parties on 30 to 35 seats. The minority party was succeeded in dispersing the minority votes, resulting in the Shiv Sena in coalition with BJP came to power for the first time and immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, a complete ban was imposed on cow slaughter, as a result, about 5 lakhs people have lost their jobs who were into this business.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the minority political party nominated 55 candidates and once again the secular political parties suffered a loss, but due to the stubbornness of a fugitive and the wisdom of the NCP president, the government was formed by the alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Shiv Sena’s action has made the people sympathetic towards it and a different type of government with ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ motto was formed.

However, the BJP succeeded in creating differences in Shiv Sena and nominated Eknath Shinde, an auto driver as the Chief Minister for the first time in 75 years of independence. The former Chief Minister gladly accepted the position of Deputy Chief Minister which shows that he can fall to any extent in the greed of power.

Now, in the fight for succession of the original Shiv Sena, the Election Commission has given decisions in favour of Eknath Shinde and handed over their distinctive election symbol of arrow and bow. However, the people of India are well aware of the formation of Shiv Sena and its founder Bal Thackeray. In this way, Uddhav Thackeray is the legal heir and has the right to lead the party. The Shiv Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court and if the Chief Justice of India hears this matter, Uddhav Thackray may get his rights.

Views expressed are personal.